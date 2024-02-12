As the deadline for the 2024 Hajj Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia stipulated by NAHCON draws to a close, only 3,918 intending pilgrims out of the 5001 slots allocated to the state have completed registration for the pilgrimage exercise.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa-Gusau, at a meeting with the 23 Local Government Assistant Hajj Registration officers held in the state. Represented by Alhaji Ladan Ibrahim, the agency’s director of administration, Alhaji Musa-Gusau, emphasized that the agency would stop the collection of payment balances and complete packages for the 2024 Hajj on February 12.

“This decision aligns with the directives from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), requiring all payments for balances and seat purchases to be finalized by Monday, February 12.

“Any person who fails to complete the payment after the initial deposit of N4.5 million, or pay the whole N4,699 million, risks missing out on this year’s Hajj,” he warned.

The chairman explained that 1,806 intending pilgrims paid N4.5 million and above, while 2,895 intending pilgrims paid below N4.5 million for the 5001 slots allocated to the state.

He, therefore, urged the depositors to endeavour to complete the payment, or those willing to pay for the whole package to do so before the deadline.