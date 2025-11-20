The multi-billion naira Independent Power Plant (IPP) project constructed by the Sokoto State Government has finally been completed and awaiting evacuation.

The State’s Commissioner for Energy, Alhaji Sanusi Danfulani, dropped the cheering news while leading journalists on an inspection tour of the facility.

“We have good news. The state government has invested billions of naira in this project. So far, the plant is completed and, according to our technical experts, it is satisfactory.

“Our technical team and the contractor will now reconvene to determine the next line of action,” he said.

The 38-megawatt power plant was originally awarded in 2008 to a US-based Vulcan Capital Energy at an initial cost of N3.8 billion, with a six-month completion target. However, the deadline was repeatedly extended from 2009 to 2010, then to 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, and eventually 2019.

Our correspondent learned that an additional N1.7 billion was committed to the project in 2020 by the administration of the immediate-past Governor Aminu Tambuwal, while the present administration injected another N1.5 billion to bring it to completion.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his support, noting that the governor recently released N1.5 billion for the plant’s rehabilitation and completion.

He also acknowledged the APC leader in the State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who initiated the project during his tenure as governor.

Also, the Ministry’s Director of Electrical Services, Engineer Abubakar Shehu, revealed that some components of the plant were test-run last week.

He, however, declined to comment on plans for power evacuation and distribution, stating that such decisions rest with the state government and relevant power authorities.