The Nigerian Army has attributed the death of a soldier deployed for standby duty at the Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) cantonment in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to an accidental discharge due to negligence.

This contradicts reports alleging that a soldier of the 35 Artillery Brigade took his own life due to non-payment of Ration Cash Allowance (RCA).

A statement by the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lt. Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said an investigation revealed that the deceased soldier handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, resulting in his death on Monday, January 15, 2024.

He said the late soldier was deployed at the Brigade Standby Force with his colleagues for daily cantonment duty and was adequately fed in line with the NA’s standard for troops on duty.

“Investigation into the immediate cause of the incident indicated that the deceased soldier reportedly handled his personal weapon negligently and misfired, which resulted in his death.

“His colleagues, who heard the sound of the gunshot, rushed to the scene of the incident only to find the soldier in a pool of his blood with gunshot wounds on the head,” he said.

The statement added that further investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and possible remote cause of the unfortunate incident.

The remains of the soldier have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta.

He stated that the Division, through the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, has informed the deceased’s family and expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

He reiterated that the Division is committed to providing the necessary welfare required to boost the morale of troops under its command, in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy.

Therefore, the Division will not, under any circumstances, take the welfare of its troops lightly, as wrongly insinuated.