Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has strongly condemned the killing of a truck driver, Malam Muhammad Bello, conveying humanitarian items to a neighbouring country on Tuesday.

The soldier allegedly beat Bello to death along Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala Road in Dikwa Local Government Area, reportedly for refusing to bribe him and a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) member at a checkpoint despite presenting proper clearance papers.

Represented at a Thursday press conference in Maiduguri by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Bukar Tijani, Governor Zulum offered condolences to the deceased’s family and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). He stressed that the government “cannot condone” such incidents and prayed for their prevention in the future.

Zulum urged NURTW members and the public to exercise patience and view the incident as a condemnable anomaly.

He said, “The Borno State Government received the sad news of the killing of a truck driver on Tuesday, 26th December 2023, along Gamboru-Ngala Road, with utter shock, anguish, and dismay. The victim, Mal. Muhammad Bello, was a resident of Bulabulin Monday Market area in MMC and was approximately 35 years old.

“The Government condemns in strong terms this act of violence allegedly committed by military personnel. The Government also commiserates with the family of the deceased. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of the soldier involved in the driver’s death.

In a statement issued by Public Relations Officer Lt. Col. A.Y. Jingina, the Army confirmed receiving a complaint from the NURTW and initiating an investigation.

“Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution of the incident. The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment to ensure that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced. It is also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Division wishes to once again reassure the members of the general public that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State,” Jingina said.