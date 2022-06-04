In a bid to promote girl-child inclusion particularly in Nigeria and Africa in general, a non-profit organization Sanctuary For Girl Child Development (SOLGI), organized a dance, drama and music event at City Park, Abuja.

This year’s event featured a display of various creative activities by children and young adults.

Parents, dignitaries, and special guests in attendance were treated to poems, dance, drama, games and music performances from actors, children and musical artistes.

Co-founder of SOLGI, Sandra Effiom stated that the event was organised to promote girl-child inclusion, and to raise money in order to fund the education of less privileged children, particularly the girl-child.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We put this event together to raise funds to send children to school, particularly the less privileged girl-child in Nigeria, though the event is open to both boys and girls, that is why we called it Kings and Queens, but the main focus of our organization is the promotion of the girl-child inclusion.

“Our aim is to protect the girl-child from domestic abuse, fight for equal rights, ensure that they are educated, and also shield them from various issues that might affect them as a result of their gender,” said Effiom.

She noted that though SOLGI is relatively a new non-profit organization, it has undertaken various charity projects in Nigeria, including sponsoring the education of children from less privileged backgrounds. She added that the organization is growing in leaps and bounds and this year’s event is the second of its kind, following an earlier one held in Gishiri Village, an outskirt area in the FCT.

“We decided to hold this one in the city center to enable more people attend. And you can see that the turnout is impressive. We intend to make it an annual event, and to continue to put smiles on faces of children,” she said.

SOLGI addresses gender inequality, sexual and domestic violence against girls and empowers young girls to live their dreams and become change agents.