The Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the Accord Party and its candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka, challenging the declaration of former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 6 and 9, Anambra State governorship election.

The three-man panel headed by Justice B. Mohammed stuck out the petition yesterday following an exparte motion filed in the tribunal by the lawyer to the Accord Party and Dr. Maduka, Mr. N. D. Agu.

Other members of the tribunal are: Justice Edem Akpan and Justice O.H. Oyajinmi.

Moving the motion exparte, Mr. Agu urged the tribunal Jurists to strike out the petition because “the petitioners are no longer interested in pursuing the petition.

He further informed the tribunal that the petition was not even served on any respondent.

Delivering ruling on the motion exparte, the tribunal chairman, Justice Mohammed said the prayers of the applicants are granted and accordingly struck out the petition.

Meanwhile, earlier the tribunal had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to avail the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, as well as the Anambra state Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, access to jointly inspect all the materials used in the conduct of the just concluded Anambra state governorship poll.