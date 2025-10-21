A Shari’a Court in Danbare, Kano State, has summoned a man, Malam Shaddadu, for allegedly selling his son’s house without his approval.

The complainant, Muhammad Shaddadu, testified in court that his father had once bought two tricycles for his half-brothers.

He recounted a distressing incident where one of them was attacked and killed by criminals, who also stole his tricycle.

Muhammad stated that his father mistakenly blamed him for the tragedy, which led to his arrest and imprisonment.

However, he claimed that he was later exonerated of all charges by the court.

Upon returning to his home, Muhammad alleged that his father had sold his house, presuming he would not return.

When the charges were presented, the father denied the accusations and entered a plea of not guilty.

In his judgement, the presiding judge, Malam Munzali Idris Gwadabe, noted that the case was a domestic issue between a father and his son.

He subsequently referred the matter to the Court of Arbitration for potential reconciliation.