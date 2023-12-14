Activities marking the week-long coronation ceremony of the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso Land, Oyo State, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, on Thursday, began with a N150 million empowerment programme to 102 beneficiaries at the palace.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the five Local Government Areas (LGA) that make up Ogbomosoland: Ogo-Oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire, respectively.

Items presented to the beneficiaries included sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, deep freezers, motorcycles, generators, and hair dryers.

The empowerment programme was part of a seven-day activity lined up for the coronation of Oba Olaoye.

Oba Olaoye said, “My vision is comprehensive development of Ogbomosoland. We shall collaborate with non-governmental organisations for more development.

“We are giving 102 beneficiaries business tools now. This is a business tool, not a gift. Whoever sells this business tool would be arrested, and handed over to the police for prosecution.”

Oba Olaoye will be officially presented with the Staff of Office by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.