In a fiercely contested 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday evening, South Africa and Nigeria played to a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Advertisement

The result left South Africa on 17 points at the top of the group and Nigeria on 11 points in second spot.

The match began with a high tempo, as both teams were eager to secure valuable points. South Africa, enjoying a solid run with five wins, one draw, and one loss in the qualifiers, aimed to capitalise on home advantage. While Nigeria, struggling with a mixed record of two wins, four draws, and one loss, sought to regain their footing in the race for 2026 World Cup qualification.

The opening goal came in the 25th minute, when Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, giving South Africa a surprising lead. The home crowd erupted in celebration, and it looked like South Africa would continue to build on their advantage.

However, Nigeria responded strongly, showing their attacking capabilities. Just before halftime, in the 45th minute, Calvin Bassey levelled the score with a well-timed effort, finding the back of the net with a clinical finish after South Africa’s defense failed to clear a dangerous situation. The teams went into the break tied at 1-1, leaving the match wide open for the second half.

As the game resumed, both sides had opportunities to take the lead. South Africa’s Lyle Foster and Teboho Mokoena were instrumental in creating chances, but their efforts were either blocked or went off target. Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman also threatened, attempting to find space in the South African defensive line but facied a resolute back four.

The intensity of the match continued to build, culminating in several fouls and cautions, with South African midfielder Teboho Mokoena receiving a yellow card in the 82nd minute. Late substitutions by both teams aimed to change the momentum. South Africa brought on Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thalente Mbatha in the 84th minute, while Nigeria replaced Moses Simon with Samuel Chukwueze, seeking to inject fresh legs into their attack.

Despite numerous attempts to break the deadlock, neither side could find a winner as the match came to a close. The final whistle confirmed the 1-1 draw, a result that leaves South Africa with a record of five wins and two draws, while Nigeria improved to two wins and 4 draws in the qualifiers.