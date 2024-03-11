A leading research and human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law – Intersociety, has noted that lands in the Southeast geo-political are too tiny to accommodate ranching activities.

The group, in a statement signed by its board chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi and other members, informed the governors and governments in the five Southeast states that with its 29,525km2 landmass, the zone is too tiny for grab for ranching or settlements.

The group therefore advised the governors to back off from any form of moves under whatever disguise aimed at establishing herders’ settlements in any part of the five states.

The Intersociety further advised the governors to jettison the moves in its entirety or risk lawful and popular resistance.

The group claimed to have observed since December 2023, how despite denials and justifications by the governors through public defenses, they were making political moves, and are being economical with the truth.

It further disclosed to have recently traced the current food insecurity in the country, including shortages and price hikes to $terrorization of the country’s food baskets.”