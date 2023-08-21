Southern Plateau, Bokkos To Get Electricity Supply Soon – Jos DISCO

Electricity consumers in Bokkos LGA and Southern Plateau will soon hip a sigh of relief following the visit of the Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr Abdu Bello Mohammed to the area for inspection of facilities.

The visit to Bokkos was at the instance of the Majority Leader, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Maren Ishaku and the minority chief Whip, Gabriel Dewan, explored the possibility of extending electricity supply to the Plateau State University located in the area and its environs.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the head, corporate communications Dr Friday Adakole Elijah said the MD immediately directed that a crack team of technical personnel be drafted to the area with the view to ensuring that the people began to enjoy stable and reliable electricity in the area.

Engr Mohammed who first of all visited the Plateau State University to ascertain the degree of work to be done commended the Vice Chancellor of the varsity for contributing to the human resources need of the country.

“The two of them here – the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader are products of this university and are therefore great ambassadors of the ivory tower. I am proud to be associated with them and the university. We hope to partner for the common good of our people “, he said.

The chief executive officer admonished the people of the area to endeavour to protect all electricity installations located in their domain and endeavour to pay for their consumed energy when supply is extended to them.

Receiving the chief executive officer of the Electricity outfit, the vice chancellor who was represented by the deputy vice-chancellor (Administration ) Associate Professor Jurji Gomos who was happy for the visit thanked the two leaders of the House of Assembly and the Managing Director for thinking towards ending one of the greatest challenges confronting the university.

In his remark, the majority leader, Maren Ishaku said that he and his colleague, Gabriel Dewan decided to invite the Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc to the area to see how the suffering of the people of his constituency in terms of electricity supply could be ameliorated.