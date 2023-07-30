Sovereign Finance Commends Exchange Rates Unification, Urges Quick Govt Interventions

Sovereign Finance Company Limited, has commended the implementation of the exchange rate unification policy in the country, noting that, it has the capacity to transform the economy.

Managing director of Sovereign Finance Limited, Olushola Dada disclosed this during a webinar session with the theme ‘Unification of Exchange Rate: Impact on Nigerian Small & Medium Enterprises,’emphasized that, the exchange rate unification is a favourable policy with the potential to transform the nation’s economic landscape.

He however submitted that, the success of the policy is largely dependent on the government’s ability to promptly address leakages in the system, resolve security challenges, boost crude oil production capacity, and promote export-oriented businesses while deploying necessary monetary tools to combat inflation.

According to Olusola, “the unification of exchange rates will benefit businesses directly as it will increase transparency and predictability in the market, improve planning and risk management, simplify transactions, enhance competitiveness, and increase foreign direct investments.”

He called on governments at all levels to expedite intervention programmes to help absorb the shockwaves generated by the policy.

He also urged business owners to take proactive measures to increase productivity and capacity enhancement in preparation for increased demand once the temporary hike is stabilized and the full effects of the unification policy begin to take its course.