The Nigeria Police Force has explained that activist, Omoyele Sowore was arrested for criminal offences and was not tortured while in custody.

Advertisement

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the explanation became necessary in order to correct the recent wave of disinformation being peddled in connection with Sowore’s “lawful arrest and detention.”

He also said Sowore was released on bail within the 48-hour constitutional window, in accordance with the provisions of Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Adejobi said contrary to the falsehoods being circulated, Sowore was arrested “based on credible, corroborated allegations involving criminal offences such as forgery, cyberstalking, and other infractions currently under active investigation.”

He added that the arrest was effected in full compliance with extant legal provisions, and with strict adherence to constitutional safeguards, due process, and the rights of the suspect.

“To be clear, Mr. Sowore was released on bail well within the 48-hour constitutional window, in accordance with the provisions of Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“He is fully aware of the nature of the allegations against him and has been duly informed of the charges. He is expected to appear before a court of competent jurisdiction in the coming days to answer to the accusations in a lawful and transparent judicial process.”

On the accusation of torture made against the police, Adejobi explained, “Equally false and grossly misleading is the narrative suggesting that Mr. Sowore was tortured or subjected to any form of inhuman or degrading treatment while in custody.

“The Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy for torture, in alignment with the provisions of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, and in fulfilment of Nigeria’s obligations under applicable international human rights instruments.

“The viral image of Mr. Sowore with a bandaged arm has been mischievously presented to mislead the public and stir unwarranted outrage.

“For the record, the bandage was part of his personal belongings at the time he honoured the Police’s invitation-prior to his arrest and detention. In any case, upon receiving the report that Mr. Sowore was later seen wearing the bandage while in custody, the Inspector-General of Police promptly ordered an internal investigation to ascertain how he had access to it during detention—particularly in light of his consistent refusal to undergo medical examination by the independent teams deployed by the Police.

“This proactive step underscores the IGP’s unwavering commitment to transparency, professionalism, and strict adherence to established custodial protocols.”

He stressed that, “In the spirit of accountability and transparency, the Force promptly responded to the claims of brutality by dispatching a medical team-led by the Medical Director of the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital-to conduct an independent examination on August 7, 2025. Mr. Sowore declined the evaluation.

“A second medical team, this time led by the Force Medical Officer, was sent on August 8, 2025, and again, access was denied by the suspect.”

Adejobi said these refusals were officially documented, adding that while the Police respect the individual’s right to decline medical assessment, the record must show that the opportunity for independent medical verification was twice provided and twice rejected.

“Furthermore, his continued detention is not arbitrary; it is anchored on a valid remand order issued by a competent court of jurisdiction.

“Every action taken by the Nigeria Police Force in this matter has been underpinned by legal authority, devoid of malice, bias, or political undertones,” he said.

The Force urged the media, civil society actors, and the public to exercise greater diligence, restraint, and professional responsibility in their reporting.

“Sensationalism, particularly when driven by those with personal vendettas against the Police leadership, poses a clear risk to public trust and the integrity of ongoing investigations,” he said.

The Police reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights, respect for the rule of law, and the pursuit of justice without fear or favour.

“No individual-regardless of their status, influence, or social media reach-is above the law,” Adejobi said.

He assured that further updates on the matter will be provided as investigations proceed in accordance with due process.