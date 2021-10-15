A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 elections, Omoyele Sowore, has dragged a police officer, CSP Altine Daniel, and the Abuja Police Command before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over alleged attack and assault on his person at different times.

Recall that a police officer fired a teargas cannister at Sowore, publisher of the SaharaReporters, an online newspaper, at Unity Fountain in Abuja on May 31, 2021, thereby injuring the activist.

According to a post on his social media handles on Friday, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, said the police officers involved in the attack and assault on his person, must be brought to justice.

Sowore wrote: “On May 31st 2021 a Nigeria Police Force officer CSP ALTINE HYELHIRA DANIEL directed by the Muhammadu Buhari regime shot me at close range with a riot gun at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, soon as she carried out the dastardly act she ran away with the RRS police contingent under her command.

“Today, I took a decision for the sake of posterity to file a lawsuit against her and the police authorities at the Federal High Court in Abuja!

“Also, on July 26th 2021, another police officer, the Divisional Police Officer of the Federal Secretariat Police Station and his Divisional Crime Officer violently arrested me while pointing a gun at me for attending Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja. These police officers must be brought to justice or justice brought to them! #RevolutionNow.”