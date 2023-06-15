Thursday, June 15, 2023
Speaker Abbas Appoints Ugochinyere As Deputy Chair Of Special C’ttee On Media

by Igho Oyoyo
18 seconds ago
in News
Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere (Ikenga Imo) as Deputy Chairman of the Special Committee on Media and Public Affairs of the House.

 

Abbas, who announced the composition of some Special Committees of the House at plenary on Thursday, said they were to help oversee the affairs of the House pending their resumption on July 4, 2023 and when the standing Committees of the House will be constituted.

 

The special committees include Selection; Media and Public Affairs; Welfare; Ethics; Legislative Agenda, and Internal Security.

 

