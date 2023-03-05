After trending with the hit song, Who Is Your Guy’, Upfront Records music artiste, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David popularly known as Spyro is out with the remix which features top musician, Tiwa Savage.

Spyro who is enjoying the wave the song is making at the moment, has made the remix which has colourful visuals displaying electrifying dancers and the African bad gal, Tiwa Savage jumping on the song, is first offering for 2023.

The original song was released in November 2022. The musician and songwriter seems to be having an incredible run with the hit single produced by Mr Soul just likes some of his previous singles namely

Funke, Japa, For You and Gunshot.

Spyro was born on October 1st as Oludipe Oluwasanmi David and raised in Lagos. He graduated from the University Of Ibadan.

The music artiste started his musical career at a very tender age in secondary school, beginning in a church choir.

Spyro started off as an independent artist before being signed up by Upfront Records owned by PR mogul, Paul O in 2017.