The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued the federal government a 14-day ultimatum to settle outstanding salary arrears owed its members.

The union warned that failure to meet its demands within the period would trigger an indefinite strike without further notice.

SSANU national president, Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this in a communique issued on Monday in Abuja at the end of the union’s 56th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting, held at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, from September 30 to October 1, reviewed issues relating to staff welfare, university funding and the implementation of the 2026 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN)/SSANU agreement.

Ibrahim said the NEC demanded the immediate payment of arrears resulting from the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU CONTTA salary structure.

“NEC categorically demanded the immediate release and payment of all outstanding arrears arising from the implementation of the 2026 FGN/SSANU CONTTA salary structure, calculated from the effective date of Jan. 1, 2026,” he said.

According to him, some universities had already implemented the new salary structure using internally generated funds, despite the absence of direct financial support from the ederal government.

He urged Vice-Chancellors and Governing Councils of institutions that were yet to implement the agreement to follow the example of universities that had commenced compliance.

The union also demanded the payment of two months’ salaries withheld from its members following the 2022 industrial action, as well as arrears arising from the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases.

Ibrahim described the outstanding payments as legitimate entitlements of affected workers, saying the prolonged delay had aggravated the financial difficulties faced by members.

SSANU further expressed concern over disparities in the implementation of the agreement across state-owned universities. It called on state governments to provide the necessary funds to enable the institutions to fully implement the agreement.

The union said the federal government’s response to its demands within the 14-day period would determine whether it proceeds with industrial action.