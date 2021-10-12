In the face of raging insecurity in the country, Nigerian government has been urged to ensure safety of schools for children especially the girl-child.

This, among others, was the concern and submission of stakeholders who gathered on Tuesday in Abuja to brainstorm on the prospects and challenges of the girl-child

in commemoration of the 2021 International Day of the Girl-child.

Speaking at the event put together by a coalition of girl leaders assembled by Malala Fund and Partners, stakeholders called for a dedicated focus and united front to advocate for girls’ safety in Nigerian schools.

Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri–Azi, who represented Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the event, noted that educating a girl-child prepares her to face the reality of her society and empowers her to contribute positively to the nation at large.

In the same vein, senior special assistant, Inter-governmental Relations, Hannatu Dalhat, noted that if the girl-child is well supported, she can be well educated, realise her potentials, and contribute meaningfully to the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afolake Taiwo, who represented the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, at the event, decried a situation where schools have now become hunting ground for kidnappers and bandits,

The stakeholders submitted that it was imperative for government to make schooling a fun and its environment safe for students especially the girl-child that is often the victim of school attacks.

They also bemoaned certain religious and socio-cultural practices and beliefs that limit prospects and advancement of the girl-child in the society.