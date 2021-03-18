By JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH and JOSEPH CHIBUEZE, Abuja

Stakeholders have raised concerns over yesterday’s approval of $1.5billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery by the federal government.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, disclosed the approval to State House correspondents yesterday after the virtual federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

According to him, the rehabilitation will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months respectively.

He said the contract was awarded to an Italian company, Tecnimont spa, which parades experts in refinery maintenance.

But in a swift reaction, renowned economists, Prof Pat Utomi, said the rehabilitation amounted to a waste of resources.

He argued that there are other areas begging for government attention but certainly not the rehabilitation of an asset already earmarked for sale.

“The decision of federal government to invest $1.5billion in the repair of Port Harcourt refinery is unwise, unreasonable and has no basis,” he stated

Also speaking on the issue, director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, maintained that the government has no business putting more money into the Port Harcourt refinery.

He said, “What the government should have done is to sell it and be a minority shareholder. If we give that money to the Nigerian military and it is judiciously utilised, it will go a long way to address our insecurity challenge. I believe there are so many other sectors that need attention.”

Also, Dr Olanrewaju Aladeitan, a lecturer (Faculty of Law/Economics) University of Abuja faulted government’s action, saying it amounted to approbating and reprobating at the same time.

His words: “I can best describe the move as a one step forward and two, three steps backward stuff. It is becoming very difficult to understand this government’s policy directions. In one breath you say you want to privatise the refineries, saying you are shopping for private investors to come and invest, and in another breath you are voting funds for rehabilitation of the same refineries while still talking of deregulation.

“I can’t understand the policy direction of the government. Obviously, this is a case of policy summersaults. There is no clear-cut direction as to where the government is heading with all this.”

He said while government has been spending scarce resources on refineries turnaround and rehabilitations in the past decades, they have all ended up in futility

“What is convincing the government that this one will not end up the same way as the others,” he added.

On his part, Dr Issah Momoh, a lecturer with Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, said the move was a cheap political decision that is taking the nation nowhere.

He stated: “We have been saying that one of the biggest problems with Nigerian government is policy inconsistency. This is one of such and this is why the country is not making progress.

“Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, DG of WTO only yesterday told the government that the fossil fuel era will not exceed the next decade. She advised that Nigeria must start thinking of how to add value, maybe they took that to mean that they should go into refining crude.”

He noted that what the government needs to do is to encourage entrepreneurs to establish refineries and run them as business.

“They should support the likes of Dangote, those pursuing modular refinery projects by supporting them in terms of creating a conducive environment.

“This is not a sound economic decision. It is one step forward, two steps backward. Government has no such funds as $1.5bn anywhere. They are just playing to the gallery,” he said.

For his part, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, described the move by the federal government to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt refinery as one of the empty promises of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Speaking yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, Wike said the news was nothing to cheer about, adding that Nigerians should be ready for a deluge of similar promises from the APC government as the 2023 elections draw near.

“We have heard these promises and nothing has happened,” he said, adding that “approval is not disbursement of funds.”

The governor further said, “If it (refinery) is going to work, it will improve a lot of economic activities, there will be employment for the people of the state. We will be happy but I am saying that we have had these promises and promises and nothing has happened. So, I don’t want to begin to say hallelujah. Let us wait and see what will happen based on the approval and the statement made by the minister of state, petroleum. We will hold him accountable to it.

“We know, even before the (APC) government came into being, they have promised a lot of things and later they come up to say because of these challenges and that they are not able to fulfill them.

“We are going into 2023, so many promises will be made; many approvals will be made.”

Explaining the modalities for the rehabilitation project, Sylva had stated that the funding for the project has three components from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), internally generated revenue (IGR), budgetary allocation provisions and Afreximbank.

He said, “The Ministry of Petroleum Resources presented a memo on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery for the sum of $1.5billion, and it was approved by council today (Wednesday).

“So, we are happy to announce that the rehabilitation of productivity refinery will commence in three phases. The first phase is to be completed in 18 months, which will take the refinery to a production of 90 per cent of its nameplate capacity.

“The second phase is to be completed in 24 months and the final stage will be completed in 44 months and the contract was approved. And I believe that this is good news for Nigeria.

“The contractor that was approved by council today is Messrs Tecnimont spa, of Italy, it’s an Italian EPC company that won the bid and that was approved by council,” Sylva said.

On operations and maintenance, the minsiter said, “That has been a big problem for our refineries, as we all know, that was also exhaustively discussed in Council and the agreement is that we are going to put a professional Operations and Maintenance company to manage the refinery when it has been rehabilitated.

“In any case, it is actually one of the conditions presented by the lenders, because the lenders say they can only give us the money if we have a professional operations and maintenance company, and that already is embedded in our discussions with the lenders and we cannot go back on that,” he added.

On whether the funds for the rehabilitation of the refinery are readily available, he said, “I want to answer that the funds are all in place and work will commence forthwith.”

On when the other refineries in the country will be rehabilitated too, he said: “Discussions are ongoing. We want to take one at a time and I want to assure you that before the lifetime of this administration expires, work on all the refineries would have at least commenced.”

On why the government did not go back to the original builders of the refinery, Sylva noted: “The first action was to go to the original refinery builders, but you all know, like I do, that if you have a Toyota car, and your Toyota car develops problem, you don’t have to go to the builders of the Toyota to fix it. Usually there are people in the business of building Toyota cars, there are also people in the business of maintaining Toyota cars.

“So, we found out from the original refinery builders that they are not in the business of rehabilitating refineries, they are in the business of building refineries. So, they actually pointed us to a rehabilitation company that we’re dealing with now”.

On the lenders of the funds, the minister said, “There are various components to the funding: there is funding from NNPC internally generated revenue, there is funding from the budget and there is also debt funding. For the lenders, we are dealing with AFREXIM bank and they are very committed to us, we have actually concluded discussions with AFREXIM.”

On the issue of local participation in the rehabilitation of the refinery, Sylva explained: “As you know, there is a local content law. The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is fully part of the contracting process and has safeguarded the interest, adequately of our local contractors, so our local people will be fully involved with the Tecnimont spa.”

On whether the rehabilitation of the refinery was as a result of labour unions’ demand that deregulation of petroleum price should come after refineries are rehabilitated, he said, “First, I am not aware of any such agreement that deregulation should only take place after the refineries have been fixed, that was at no time part of our agreement.

“But of course, this government, from the very beginning, has been in the process of fixing and rehabilitating this refinery, so, it is not because of our discussion with Labour, but it is actually the desire of the administration to ensure that our refineries work and that is the process that has borne fruit today.”

Also at the briefing, the minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said FEC approved N3.070billion for six contracts for the purchase of laboratory equipment by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) across the country.

He said, “The Ministry of Health presented a memo on behalf of NCDC public health laboratory specialists and the Center for Disease Control. It is for six contracts for laboratory equipment and to the total worth of N3,070,892,988 for various equipment and supply, to strengthen the work of NCDC in various parts of the country, to be more ready for the work they do in diagnostics preparedness, not only for COVID-19 but for any other disease outbreak of public interest in the future.”

For his part, minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said council approved the revised estimate total cost of the Enugu-Onitsha highway, which is N8.649billion.

He hinted that the 22-kilometre section of the 100-kilometre road is being handled by Niger Construction in order to expedite conclusion of works.

He said, “The variation was to cater for the change of the pavement surface, the binder course and the wearing course to crease thickness and also to utilise modified bitumen and also to strengthen the shoulders and some bridge works. Council approved the variation of N8.649 billion in favour of Niger Construction.”

Also, the minister of state for budget and national planning, Clement Agba, also revealed that council approved a memo that has to do with the reviewed National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan 2020 to 2043.

He said, “The maiden Master Plan was from 2014 to 2043 and embedded in it as a living document is that it ought to be reviewed every five years.

“There are about seven asset classes that are contained in the master plan. This is in the areas of transportation, energy, ICT, agriculture, water and mining, social infrastructure, housing and regional development, security and vital registration.

The maiden edition didn’t have the macro economic framework embedded in it but with the reviewed update that has been approved today by the council, it includes macro-economic framework. It also allows for the establishment of the National Council on Infrastructure under the Chairmanship of the Vice President to provide policy direction and infrastructure related materials.”