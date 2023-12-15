Like the popular saying goes; “looking good is good business” wigs and weaves business is a very lucrative business as all women use them across all age groups and all works of life. From the many beauty business ideas out there, wig and weave is an idea you can start with about 70k Naira. But maybe you do not have any capital whatsoever. here is a quick tip on how to start this business idea without cash in hand.

How to start with no capital

With no money, it simply takes having a supplier that trusts you enough to give you the products before payment is made. Or you do drop shipping. Drop shipping strategy allows you to take customers orders and they pay before delivery. Then you pay the supplier. Thus you gets the money and buys from the supplier while keeping her own profit.

Step 1: Research

Market research is always the first step before you start up with any business ideas. Believe me, if you want to fast track your way to become successful, you need to know what the other competitors or people offering the same or similar product are up to.

Step 2: Product clarity

Wigs and weaves can be differentiated by various factors ranging from colour, to length, to texture and also the materials used ( i.e human hair, kanekalon, synthetic etc.) as this will determine the price of the wigs and weaves. Your next step of action now after having a good overview of the market is to decide what kind of wigs and weaves you would like to start off with.

Step 3: Stocking product

After you have a list of products you want to sell, it is important that you make that move to contact the suppliers or manufacturers. No matter how lucrative your business ideas might seem, you have to take some logical actions like actually reaching out to partners.

