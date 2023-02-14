Sovereign Trust Insurance (STI) Plc has urged Nigerians and the insuring public to spread love during valentine.

The managing director/CEO, STI, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, in his address to the company’s policyholders and stakeholders, noted that, the Day should be used to celebrate mankind and the humanity in us by showing love to all and sundry both in deeds and in our words.

According to him, “Valentine’s Day marks a significant cycle in the life of man as the day set aside to expound on the virtues of love and selfless giving”. He enjoined everyone to embrace peace, love, and harmony regardless of the race, language or colour of our skin.

He further stated that, as the country prepares for its general elections, citizens should eschew violence as they go to the polls to elect the President who will lead the affairs of the country for another four years to come.

He urged parents to admonish their children to restrain from acts that can be inimical to the progress of the country and to also encourage all their children who are of voting age to participate in the forthcoming elections as responsible citizens.

Beyond Valentine’s Day, Soyinka advised Nigerians to demonstrate the act of love amongst themselves while promoting the unity of the country at every point in time.

For Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, the Day will afford members of the organisation the opportunity to exchange gifts and pleasantries with staff members and customers of the underwriting firm.

The head, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Segun Bankole posited that, the company is totally committed to uplifting the ideals of promoting family values based on respect for human life and the preservation of good morals and love for all.

He also thanked all policyholders of the company and enjoined would-be customers to come on board the Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc platform as their preferred insurer.

According to its spokesperson, the company will continue to support initiatives that will build, nurture, and develop human capacity that will benefit the generality of all both home and abroad.

In his words, “in line with our pioneering stance in the industry, we want to be part of the change agents that will make the country great again as we seek for a better and prosperous Nigeria in the days ahead.”