Still On Negotiation With Bandits

Former Zamfara State Governor Ahmed Yerima’s recent recommendation that dialogue should be initiated with bandits as a means to end insurgency in Nigeria has sparked a heated debate.

While it is crucial to explore all possible solutions to address the security crisis in the country, the idea of negotiating with violent criminals should be approached with extreme caution.

We have previously argued on this page that the government should resist the temptation to engage in dialogue with bandits, as doing so would set a dangerous precedent, undermine the rule of law, and risk the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens. We still stand by our previous position.

According to data sourced from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and National Security Tracker (NST), analyzed by TheCable Index, 4,545 people were killed by non-state actors, while 4,611 others were kidnapped in 2022.

Further analysis by TheCable Index revealed that an average of 12 people were killed and 13 people were kidnapped daily in violent attacks reported in the media from January to December 2022.

The report observed that Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau states accounted for 40 percent of the reported killings in the period under review. In a country not yet officially at war, these figures are scary.