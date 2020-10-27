BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos |

The president, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, has said that the theme of the 2020 Stockbrokers’ Conference, ‘Navigating through the Storms-Reenergising the Economy through the Capital Market’ is unique considering the current macroeconomic challenges militating against the country.

The conference scheduled to hold from November 4 to November 5, 2020 by physical and virtual mode, is designed to address some of the fundamental economic challenges in Nigeria.

Responding to media enquiries, Amolegbe, explained that the conference would sensitise all tiers of government, particularly, the federal government to leverage investment opportunities in the capital market to raise medium and long term capital to bridge the mounting infrastructure deficit.

According to him, “The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated Nigeria’s fragile economy. The sharp drop in government revenue has made it more difficult for the government to weather the crisis. This resulted to decline in consumption, aggregate demand, investment, net export and increasing government spending.

“The federal government had to review the budget downwards to N10.8 trillion. The trend informed our focus on how the Nigerian capital market can assist to bridge the infrastructure deficit and funding gap in the country.”

He added that “Our overriding objective for the Conference is to provide direction for both fiscal and monetary authorities to deploy expansionary policies for sustainable growth and development.”