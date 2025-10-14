The Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has called on politicians and other stakeholders to stop distracting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and instead work together to promote unity and national progress.

In a statement signed by its director-general, Kunle Yusuff, the organisation said it is deeply concerned about the growing wave of criticisms and political attacks directed at the President, describing them as unnecessary distractions capable of undermining the government’s development efforts.

Yusuff noted that while constructive criticism is essential in a democracy, malicious and self-serving attacks only derail governance and weaken public confidence.

He urged “desperate and furious politicians” to focus on providing workable ideas that can help advance President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

“We call on all stakeholders to recommend practical suggestions that will assist the President’s vision and policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens. Politicians must focus on constructive engagement and support for government initiatives instead of spreading falsehoods and misinformation,” the statement read.

The group appealed to Nigerians to put national interest above personal ambition and to desist from acts capable of creating division or tension within the polity. According to CSCHEI, nation-building requires unity, cooperation, and honest dialogue between citizens, government, and civil society.

The organisation also urged Civil Society and Community-Based Organizations to maintain integrity in their advocacy and adopt fact-based approaches when engaging government institutions.

“We encourage CSOs and CBOs to carry out fact-finding missions before making submissions and to design advocacy programmes that directly benefit the masses,” the statement added.

CSCHEI further recommended that President Tinubu strengthen monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess the performance of Cabinet members.

The group said such systems should identify ministers or appointees who are neglecting their responsibilities in pursuit of political ambitions ahead of 2027.

“Those who prioritize personal political interests over their ministerial duties should be held accountable and, if necessary, relieved of their positions,” CSCHEI advised.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance, pledging to continue serving as a bridge between citizens and government in the pursuit of sustainable national development.

“We remain committed to working with the government and all stakeholders to advance the President’s Hope Agenda and ensure the voices of the masses are heard,” the statement concluded.