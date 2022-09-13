The South-South zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned some national leaders of the party from the zone to be careful with the way they associate with opposition party leaders in the zone ahead of the 2023 general election.

South-South zonal organising secretary of the APC, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the rate at which respected APC stalwarts have been hobnobbing with governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was worrisome.

He said the South-South APC is aware that Governor Wike was appreciative of the achievements of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi as ex-minister of Transportation and APC candidates, most especially the eviable strides of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Agbomhere noted that if because of APC’s performance, Governor Wike wants to join the party he must come in through the front door.

“We will receive him and save him from those he claimed want to destroy his political future,” he said.

He insisted that the frequent invitation of APC chieftains to commission projects by Governor Wike does not augur well for the expected victory of the APC in Rivers State and at the national level during the 2023 general elections.

The APC’s zonal scribe lamented that the influx of APC chieftains into Rivers State was robbing off negatively on the motivation of members in the state while boosting the morale of the opposition PDP.

He lamented that the worst aspect of the APC chiefs’ visit to Rivers State was that they have failed to identify with the leadership of the ruling party in the state by not also meeting with leaders and embers of the party during their stay in the State.

Agbomhere said, “We want to call on the National leadership of the APC to urgently call some party chieftains who are now flocking to Rivers State and maintaining unholy alliances with Governor Nyesom Wike in the name of commissioning projects, to order.

“While there is nothing wrong with inviting a highly placed personality to commission unfinished projects but everything is wrong if such uncompleted projects are being used as campaign stunts ahead crucial national elections at hand.

“By identifying with an opposition party at this time, such leaders are indirectly de-marketing our great party especially in a state controlled by the opposition PDP.

“It is unfortunate that the influx of such APC chieftains into the State has proved highly discouraging to members of the Rivers State chapter of the APC who are striving and strategizing daily on how to win positions in the state during the forthcoming general elections.

“The earlier this unholy pilgrimage of our highly revered party stalwarts to Rivers state is nipped in the bud by the National Leadership of the party, the better for APC’s chances in the forthcoming elections in the state,” he said.

He insisted that Rivers State is critical for APC in winning the forthcoming presidential, governorship and legislative elections in South-South geo-political zone in 2023.

“We cannot afford to promote the policies and projects of an opposition ruling party in a state on the one hand and expect to win elections in that state as an an opposition party,” he added.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his avowed support for all APC candidates towards winning the 2023 elections in every state of the federation.

He also lauded the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC for working round the clock to ensure that the party emerges victorious in all positions being contested by its candidates in 2023.