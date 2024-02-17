The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has cautioned Nigerians making inflammatory comments against the government to desist or face consequences.

A statement by the Director of Information, Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, said the Minister gave the warning against the backdrop of some unguarded utterances coming from some sections of the populace.

The statement, however, did not state which comment(s) the Minister was particularly referring to.

He said: “Such comments are incisive and destructive and can exacerbate tensions and lead to violence in our beloved nation.”

Matawalle said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity and political will and working round the clock to see that Nigeria is better and a well secured nation.

The Minister highlighted some policies the Tinubu-led government has put in place so far to reshape and modernise the economy and to secure lives, liberty and property of the people.

The statement quoted Matawalle as saying, “Mr. President has given priority to the safety of citizens by equipping the Nigerian Military to function optimally while the Service Chiefs have also been charged to rebuild the capacity of the security Services.”

Speaking on the economy of the nation, Matawalle said that the President understands the nexus between insecurity and poverty and that is why the government was increasing its investment in MSMEs.

“This is in addition to the 15 Million vulnerable households that will be added to the extended social safety net.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just few days ago, the President approved the creation of a committee that included the State Governors and Federal representatives that will explore among other things the possibility of establishing State Police that will help in check mating crimes,” he added.

The Minister, however, underscored the importance of unity, stating that what affects one Nigerian ultimately affects the entire nation.

“It is imperative for us as Nigerians to embrace dialogue and understanding in addressing our differences. We must remember that our strength lies in our diversity, and only through unity can we overcome the challenges facing our nation,” he said.

Matawalle said President Tinubu was trying his best in tackling the economic challenges being experienced by Nigerians.

While acknowledging the global nature of the challenges, he reassured Nigerians that the President and his team were tirelessly working to alleviate the burdens on the Nigerian populace.

The Minister, therefore, “advised the agents of disunity to refrain from further unwarranted utterances, as such will have consequences.”

He further urged citizens to prioritise peace, tolerance, and national cohesion in their words and action, “as we collectively strive towards building a prosperous and harmonious Nigeria.”