Former Governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande has charged Nigerian universities to prioritise skills acquisition in their educational curricula to ensure that graduates contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Speaking at his residence in Ila-Orangun, Osun State during a visit by the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof. Babatola Ayodele, and other principal officers, Akande emphasised the need for a paradigm shift in the nation’s educational system.

“If you want global competition, you can’t wait. Universities should avoid producing graduates that cannot add value to the economy,” Akande said.

He cautioned against awarding degrees without equipping students with the skills necessary for national growth and economic development.

“Going to school is not work, but the beginning of learning how to work,” he added, stressing the urgency of adapting to global competitiveness to avoid being left behind.

The APC stalwart lauded EKSU’s recent recognition as the best state university in Nigeria by Times Higher Education, attributing the achievement to knowledgeable leadership.

Prof. Ayodele, who led the delegation, described the visit as an opportunity to seek advice from the elder statesman.

He expressed gratitude for Akande’s warm reception and highlighted EKSU’s commitment to producing well-rounded graduates.

“No student graduates from the university without acquiring relevant skills in one vocation or the other. This prepares them for profitable engagements after graduation instead of hunting for white-collar jobs,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Akande, an alumnus of EKSU, commended the management team for its efforts in ensuring the university remained a trailblazer in qualitative and skills-based education.

He urged other Nigerian universities to follow suit, calling for a holistic transformation of the educational sector to meet global standards.