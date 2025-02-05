A stray bullet from a suspected cultist has killed a trader, Mrs. Christiana Onoakpoma Rose, at Swali Market in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, has sparked fears among residents and traders who now worry about their safety in the market.

Spokesman of Bayelsa State Police Command, Musa Mohammed while confirming the incident, stated that the suspected cultists involved in the clash have been arrested and currently being interrogated.

Mohammed assured the public that thorough investigation is underway to bring those responsible for the killing of the Delta State – born trader to justice.

Cult-related violence have escalated recently in the state, with reports indicating that over five persons have lost their lives to clashes between rival groups of late.

Series of violent clashes have left many questioning the effectiveness of security measures in the state.

Observers and security analysts have also expressed concerns that if urgent measures were not taken, the growing menace could spiral out of control.

A Swali resident, Mr. Nicholas Odoko, also called on relevant authorities to implement stricter measures to curb the activities of cultists before more lives are lost.

Meanwhile, market traders and residents of Swali have expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the area.

They urged the Governor Douye Diri-led administration to intensify efforts towards tackling cult-related violence in the state.

Increased security presence in public areas have also been advocated to prevent further bloodshed across the state.