Strengthening Nigeria’s Maize Value Chain Through Stakeholders’ Engagement

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s maize value-chain have underscored the importance of engagement if the country is to unlock the full potential of its maize value chain. This was the highlight of a recently concluded 5th Nigeria Maize Conference, organised by Bayer West-Central Africa.

Farmers, industry experts, and government representatives, came together at the recently concluded 5th Nigeria Maize Conference, organised by Bayer West-Central Africa, a multinational life science company, in collaboration with the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) to address the challenges facing the maize value chain and how stakeholders can work together to improve productivity.

The conference, themed ‘Much More Maize: Engaging Stakeholders for a Sustainable Maize Value Chain’, attracted renowned experts, industry leaders, government officials, farmers, and other stakeholders dedicated to promoting the growth and development of the maize industry. It served as a pivotal platform for exchanging knowledge, sharing experiences, and fostering partnerships to address the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities within the maize value chain into the challenges and opportunities within the country‘s maize sector.

Experts said that Nigeria, as a major maize producer in Africa, possesses immense potential for agricultural development. They also said that Maize plays a vital role in the country‘s economy, serv