The Organised Labour under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Tuesday, blocked all entrances to the National Assembly Complex in compliance with a directive on indefinitely strike action by its parent body, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

PASAN officials enforcing the industrial action locked both the main and annex gates of the National Assembly, preventing staff and visitors from accessing the parliament building.

Lawmakers and management staff were also forced to use alternative routes as they passed the adjoining gate between the National Assembly Complex and the Presidential Villa to access their offices.

Staff, who turned up for work but were turned back, faulted the officials of the union for not informing them earlier that they were going to join the strike action only for them to be informed on arrival at the Complex.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had directed its members to commence an indefinite nationwide strike over the assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, starting from midnight of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The organised Labour said all the affiliate unions of the two labour centres have been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of TUC and NLC.