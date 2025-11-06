Students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), on Wednesday, halted activities at the university, especially the arrival of the students and sport delegates for Nigerian University Games (NUGA) scheduled to commence on November 6, 2025.

The students from the Jos University Dental Students Association (JUDENSA), protested the lack of accreditation for their department for over 10 years.

Some of the students, who carried placards, told LEADERSHIP that they have been in school for over 10 years without accreditation, adding that there have been several failed promises and inaction by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ishaya Tanko.

LEADERSHIP reports that the students association recently appealed to the National Assembly and relevant authorities for intervention, claiming that they have been subjected to a decade of academic stagnation due to the non-accreditation of their programme.

The president of the Association, Mr Johnson Bisani, told newsmen at NUJ secretariat in Jos, that the six years programme has snowballed into 10 years due to non-accreditation, subjecting students to emotional trauma, and disturbing ordeal.

He pointed out that it is the only dental school in the North Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, catering for the training of homegrown dentists within the region.

He wondered why they have been neglected despite the importance of the course to the healthcare sector.

“We were admitted in 2015, what began as a source of hope has stretched into a decade of frustration, delays, and unfulfilled expectations.

“We are not here to point fingers, but to share our story in hopes of finding understanding, compassion, and real solutions.

This is about justice for young Nigerians chasing their dreams in dental healthcare, and we appeal to our leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to hear us out and help us move forward, as we have reached our breaking point.

“We went through the rigour of admissions through JAMB and we finally secured admission to study dentistry at the University of Jos in the year 2015. It was meant to be a 6-year programme but right now we are in our tenth year without any hope of graduating,” he said.