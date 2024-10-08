President Bola Tinubu has attributed his administration’s achievements over the past 17 months to strategic decisions aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the 54th Annual Accountants Conference in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasised that the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda has been central to addressing decades of under-investment and economic challenges.

The president, who was represented by the minister of budget and national planning, Atiku Bagudu, noted that the GDP growth for the first and second quarters of 2024, were positive while it has also turned inflation downwards.

He added that the stability of the foreign exchange market and significant investment interests were further encouraging factors to existing reforms.

“The Necessary Choices, pleasant and otherwise, we made in the last 17 months were designed to stop the decline and put us on a path to higher, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

“It is encouraging that GDP growth for the first and second quarters of 2024 was positive while inflation turned downwards. The foreign exchange market is stabilising, and we see encouraging investment signals.

“We are continuing with innovative reform measures: digitisation of revenue collection and government services, consumer credit system to boost manufacturing and enable access to goods and services, mortgage system reform to provide wider opportunities for home ownership, CNG penetration to offer cheaper and alternative energy sources, and agriculture development fund to de-risk agricultural investments further,” the President added.

President Tinubu further recognised the removal of “punitive subsidies to Nigerian economy” and increased allocations to the three tiers of Government as evident results of its administration’s commitment to continually reforming the Nigerian economy.

“Our reforms include removing punitive subsidies to the economy. Revenue bleeding has reduced, and the three tiers of Government are receiving higher allocations, which enable more support to vulnerable populations. Social investment spending is increasing, the minimum wage has increased, student loans are available, and interventions to support NANO, MSME, farming, fishing, and the livestock sector have increased.”

He added that the Federal Government was committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to boost transparency and cultivate strategic partnerships that pave way for sustainable development.

“Our collective vision for Nigeria’s future is anchored on strengthening our institutions and nurturing a pervasive culture of accountability,” he added.

He highlighted the theme of the conference saying captures the aspirations of his administration and marks a significant milestone in the journey towards refining governance and fortifying accountability across Nigeria.

“We convene at a time when the governance landscape is dramatically evolving, presenting challenges and opportunities that demand innovative solutions and proactive strategies.

“The advent of emerging technologies opens new avenues for enhancing accountability and transparency. We must foster robust collaboration and networking among policymakers, regulators, and professionals to harness these opportunities effectively.”

President Tinubu noted that the expertise of the accountants fortifies the foundation of trust on which the Nigerian societal progress is built.

“Your role as accountants in cultivating transparency, upholding integrity, and managing our nation’s resources adeptly is indispensable.

“Your profession provides you with the skill set to appreciate a company or Government strategy. Some of you are at the heart of or have been involved with turnaround for companies and choices necessary for survival in a competitive environment,” the President added.