Subsidy Removal: NLC Lauds Obaseki’s Intervention

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State chapter, Comrade Odion Olaye has called on the federal government to issue more modular refinery licenses to operators in the state to expand the state’s refinery output, noting that the state is already leading the charge of boosting local production of refined petroleum products.

Olaye noted that the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has set the right example by making the state a conducive environment for investment in the oil and gas sector, noting that two modular refineries are operational in the state.

Hailing the governor for his worker-friendly policies, he said: “The removal of fuel subsidy has caused hardship to all the citizens of the nation. We thank Mr. Governor for reducing the working days of civil servants to three days in a week. We appeal to the president of Nigeria to allow Nigerians to breathe.

“We want the federal government to fix the three refineries we have in Nigeria and also give licenses for more modular refineries in Edo State so we can refine more products and sell to Nigerians,” he said.

Olaye added: “Fuel price has been increased by 300 per cent so workers’ salaries should also be increased by 300 per cent.”