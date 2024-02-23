The Sudanese Government says the current conflict in the country is not a hindrance to ongoing efforts by stakeholder nations to construct the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

Mr Ahmed Jaboul, Chargè d’ Affaires of the Sudanese Embassy in Nigeria, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, meetings by various stakeholders in relation to the construction of the dam in Ethiopia, are ongoing in spite of the prevailing crisis.

“The situation now in Sudan does not stop the ongoing meetings regarding the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

“The last meeting was held on Dec. 17, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 2023; and this is the third round in the series of meetings in 2023.

“The stakeholders discussed lots of issues; but the main issue being discussed between Ethiopia and Sudan is still regarding how to manage the dam.”

He said the discussions also focused on how to link the dam’s management with the High Dam in Egypt and Damassy Dam in Sudan, as well as filling the dam.

“This became the main issue because Ethiopia already started the fourth filling of the dam.

“At the end, Sudan suggested that it is not only to discuss the technical issues, but how to share the benefits of the dam.”

He explained that the benefits of the project would include bringing about the stability of the water and the quotas of the two countries.

“Ethiopians also have doubts of these quotas; but Egypt and Sudan said this must be discussed on another platform, not only bilaterally with Ethiopia, because other countries on the Nile also have a say about the issues.

“This is what they have discussed; but they are continuing with discussion about the issue.

“At the end, they can come up with very solid recommendations for the benefit of the people of the three countries,” the envoy said.(NAN)