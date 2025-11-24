At least three paramilitary officers were killed on Monday after suicide bombers launched a coordinated attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan.

According to police and security officials, three attackers approached the main gate of the compound as one bomber detonated an explosive device at the entrance, while the others attempted to force their way inside.

Security personnel quickly engaged them, preventing the attackers from penetrating deeper into the facility.

The blast and ensuing gunfire left three FC personnel dead and at least five others injured, authorities confirmed.

The area was quickly cordoned off by joint security forces, including the Pakistan Army and local police.

A Reuters report, citing police officials, noted that the attackers appeared to be targeting the paramilitary force directly.

According to AP News, the remaining attackers were neutralised before they could detonate additional devices or cause further casualties.

In recent months, Pakistan has been dealing with increasing militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the same region where Monday’s incident happened.

The area has become a frequent target for armed groups, with security forces often coming under attack.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, however, condemned the attack and commended the security personnel for their swift response.

“Timely action taken by security forces saved us from major harm,” Sharif said in a statement issued by the PM’s Office, while praying for the recovery of the injured.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and crush any plots aimed at destabilising the country.

Security forces have launched a sweep of the surrounding area as investigations continue into how the bombers approached the compound and whether they had local support.