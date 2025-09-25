Ahead of the historic coronation of former governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan Land, on Friday, the Sultan of Sokoto and co-chairman of National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has arrived Ibadan on Thursday.

The plane, which carried the Sultan, who was accompanied by senior counsellor in the Sokoto Sultanate Council and district head of Kilgori, HRH Dr. Mohammed Jabi Kilgori, touched down at the Ibadan Airport at about 2:50pm.

The president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) was received by Oyo State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mojeed Mogbonjubola, Deputy President-General of NSCIA (South), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and the Executive Secretary of Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Professor Muslih Yahaya.

Others who were on ground to receive the Sultan included a University of Ibadan don, Professor Wole Abbas, and Secretary of Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Siyanbade.

Chairman of the Coronation Planning and Organising Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, while unveiling details of the coronation event at a press conference on Saturday, September 20, 2025, said the week-long activities will reflect the inclusive and rich cultural heritage of Ibadan Land.

The event, slated for the historic Mapo Hall ground, has been described as a “momentous cultural and traditional milestone” that will attract dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond.

“The coronation ceremony will be the culmination of a week-long series of events, beginning on Monday, September 22.

“We have planned inter-religious prayers, a cultural fiesta, a coronation lecture, and a thanksgiving service. This is not just a traditional rite but a reaffirmation of our unique and timeless chieftaincy system,” Oyero said.

He described the ascension of Oba Ladoja as “a journey of many years, guided by the wisdom of our ancestors,” noting that the former governor’s background as a senator, engineer, businessman, and administrator uniquely positions him to lead Ibadanland into “a new era of progress, peace, and prosperity.”