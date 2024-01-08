The Super Eagles convincingly defeated Al Gharbia FC, a local Dubai-based team, with a resounding 12-0 victory in a training match held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman netted four goals, while Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon both secured a brace, with Sadiq Umar and Ahmed Musa contributing one goal each, along with two own goals that rounded off the impressive twelve-goal triumph.

In a one-sided encounter, Calvin Bassey and substitutes Alex Iwobi and Bright Osayi-Samuel showcased excellent performances as the aggressive Super Eagles maintained relentless pressure on their opponent’s defense line.

Al Gharbia FC, a team competing in the third division, fielded a Nigerian midfielder.

A post on the team’s official account acknowledged the Super Eagles’ comfortable victory, suggesting Coach Jose Peseiro must be pleased with his team’s multifaceted attacking prowess.

However, it highlighted that the Super Eagles face a sterner test on Monday against Guinea, another team bound for AFCON, in their final warm-up game before heading to Lagos.

“Osimhen’s performance indicated he’s in peak form, poised to justify his status as Africa’s best player at the AFCON. Bassey from Fulham exhibited composure at the heart of the backline alongside Portugal-based Chidozie Awaziem.

“Iwobi and Osayi Samuel made a significant impact after entering the game as substitutes. Alhassan Yusuf replaced the injured Wilfred Ndidi and played the last 15 minutes of the closed-door match at the Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“NPFL representative Olorunleke Ojo took over for Francis Uzoho in goal, making a crucial penalty save to secure a clean sheet for the team.

“Coach Jose Peseiro made numerous changes to assess all available options ahead of the team’s opening AFCON fixture against Equatorial Guinea next Sunday.”

The report further noted that Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Bayer Leverkusen and South Africa, respectively, did not participate, possibly rested for the Guinea clash.

The 34th edition of the AFCON is set to commence on January 13 and culminate on February 11.

(NAN)