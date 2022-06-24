Despite Super Eagles 1-0 wallop of Sao Tome & Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, Nigeria dropped to 31st position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking released on Thursday by the world body.

The latest men’s ranking published on FIFA’s official website, saw Super Eagles now occupy the fourth spot in Africa behind Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, who are first, second and third respectively.

Sierra Leone, who lost to the Eagles in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, dropped to 113th while Guinea-Bissau remained in 115th.

São Tomé and Principe, who lost 10-0 to the Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers, dropped to 187th spot.

Meanwhile, Brazil remained in the number one spot and Belgium also retained second place.

Argentina moved up one place to third, replacing France who are now in fourth position and England are non-movers in fifth.

Spain are in sixth, Italy seventh,Netherlands in eight, Portugal in ninth spot and in number 10 it is Denmark.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 25 August 2022.

Chelsea Target Osimhen As Replacement For Lukaku

Premier League club Chelsea have identified Victor Osimhen as one of the potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku, reports Completesports.com.

Chelsea and Inter Milan have reportedly agreed a loan deal for Lukaku with the Belgian expected to have his medical next week.

Lukaku struggled to make impacts at Chelsea last season following his big money return to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are to intensify their search for a replacement with Osimhen under consideration by the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the Nigerian alongside Lille’s Jonathan David and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca are under discussion at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested In the 23-year-old.

Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for the Partenopei last season.