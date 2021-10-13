Amidst the uproar about the technical ability of Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, following the embarrassing 1-0 defeat to the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic in Lagos on Thursday, former Falconets’ assistant coach and assistant secretary general of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association NFCA), Mansur Abdullahi, said the German need good assistant coaches to succeed.

Mansur, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, insisted that Rohr’s current assistant in the person of Joseph Yobo lacks the technical prowess required to help the coach succeed as Super Eagles gaffer.

The Super Eagles captain who was appointed in February, 2020, to replace Imama Amapakabo in the three time African champions’ technical crew.

“The reason Yobo was appointed assistant to Gernot Rohr was because is a former star player and captain, but being a former star player doesn’t necessarily make a good coach.

So, Yobo can’t give Rohr the technical help he needs to succeed with the Super Eagles because he doesn’t have any coaching training to be a good assistant to Rohr,” Mansur said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobo, who played in three FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014, famously captained Nigeria to her third Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) title in South Africa in 2013 before retiring in 2014 after the Brazil 2014 World Cup.