Supreme Court has fixed January 17, 2022 to hear the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court in the case instituted by the Rivers State government to stop the federal government from ceding 17 oil wells in the state to Imo.

The court will also hear the application challenging the competence of the main suit.

The seven-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, fixed the date after counsel to the attorney- general of the federation and Imo, Mr Remi Olatubora (SAN) and Mr Olushola Oke (SAN) told the court that they had two motions.

The motions, they said, are challenging the competence of the suit and the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

The counsel argued that the motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court and the competence of the suit ought to take precedence over the main suit.

The legal team to Rivers government, however, told the court that their summons for direction by the court in streamlining the various applications, ought to take precedence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that the motions by the Imo government should be heard with the main suit.

Rivers government had taken the attorney- general of the federation and the Imo government, to the apex court, seeking a declaration that the boundary between Rivers and Imo, as delineated on Nigeria administrative map and other maps bearing similar delineations were inaccurate.

The Rivers’ government further argued that the delineation did not represent the legitimate boundaries between the two states.