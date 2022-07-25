Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their best wishes over his successful surgery. Osinbajo had undergone a successful surgical procedure on his leg on account of recurring pain.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo sustained the injury while playing squash. Akande said doctors who performed the surgical operation on Osinbajo, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

Osinbajo’s Surgery Successful As President Buhari Sends Best Wishes

President Muhammadu Buhari and many Nigerians had sent their best wishes to the vice president.

Osinbajo said "My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care. God bless you all,” he said.