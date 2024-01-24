Minister of defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has inaugurated an eight-member project implementation committee for the provision and installation of security surveillance system on the Abuja-Kaduna Highways.

The minister said the provision of the security solutions along the Abuja-Kaduna highway for both road and rail would checkmate the frequent security challenges along the corridor.

The committee is among other things to ensure the successful installation of the security surveillance system of both highways and railways along Abuja-Kaduna highways within 18 months.

A statement by the director press in the Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, said the committee has its members drawn from the ministry, the services and other security agencies and headed by the director Joint Services Department of the Ministry of Defence.

Badaru said that the inauguration of the committee was necessitated by the security challenges witnessed along the Abuja-Kaduna highways and the need to checkmate it.

He expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver tangible results, reinforcing the government’s commitment to addressing security concerns on major transportation routes.

He highlighted the terms of reference which include; ensuring the successful installation of the security surveillance system of both highways and railways along Abuja-Kaduna highways within 18 months; ensuring the equipment for the installation of the security surveillance system meets the technical specification as well as suggest any other measure necessary for the successful implementation of the system.

The minister said the inauguration of the committee signified a remarkable milestone in ensuring safety along the Abuja-Kaduna highway and railway.