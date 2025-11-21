A survivor of the June 2025 Yelwata attack in Benue State, Msurshima Apeh, on Thursday, delivered an emotional testimony before the United States Congress, recounting how she witnessed the killing of her five children during the overnight assault on the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp.

Apeh appeared virtually before the House Subcommittee on Africa during a session examining President Donald Trump’s decision to reinstate Nigeria on the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) list over alleged ongoing religious persecution.

Describing the night the attackers stormed the settlement, Apeh told the US lawmakers, “When we went to sleep that night around 9 pm, the Fulani terrorists attacked us where we were sleeping. We were locked inside the camp, Yelwata, and they were butchering them with cutlasses and shooting guns as well.

“When the torture had finished at some point in time, they poured petrol on the building and the majority of them were set ablaze,” she said.

The survivor further explained that she escaped by climbing a tree while her children remained trapped below.

“In the course of this action, I saw a tree when I lifted my eyes. I raised my hands on the tree and climbed up where I was able to hide myself.

“My five children that I left below were crying, and in my presence, they were being slaughtered by the terrorists,” she recounted.

She added that she later fled into the bush before rescuers found her and relocated survivors to another camp.

“I ran out into the bush at some point, and those who came for rescue will now bring me out of that place at some point, and I was able to witness the whole drama. When the people came, we were now relocated to a new camp,” she added.

Recall that Benue State has faced recurring attacks over the years. The Yelwata incident on the night of June 13, 2025, was one of the deadliest in recent times, as it left dozens dead and displaced scores of families.

The assault left numerous casualties, including civilians and security operatives. Homes and sections of market area were destroyed, and some families were completely wiped out, with one report citing the loss of 15 members of a single household.

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, described the attack as a coordinated act of terror while also confirming that 26 suspects linked to the Yelwata killings were arrested.