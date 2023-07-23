Suspected Bandits Attack Ex-Minister’s House In Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the residence of the former minister of information, Mr Labaran Maku in Ola community, Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State.

Three security guards attached to the residence,

sustained serious injuries during the attack on Saturday.

According to one of the security guards, the attackers tried to force their way into the residence but were resisted by the guards.

“When they couldn’t get access, they started shooting sporadically and scaled the fence into the residence,” he explained.

The suspected bandits fled on sighting security agents who rushed in from Akwanga to deal with the situation.

The former minister who confirmed the development on Sunday, said the incident was the third within a period of one month.