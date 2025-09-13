Suspected cultists have stormed a funeral ceremony in Anambra State killing four mourners and leaving 15 others with gunshot wounds.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the sad incident happened late Thursday night in Ezi village, Ogidi, in Idemili-North local government area of the state.

Sources said that the burial arrangement was for an 18-year-old boy.

It was gathered that mourners assembled for a wake-keep in honour of the deceased whose burial was slated for yesterday (Friday) when a group of armed youths suddenly stormed the venue and opened fire on the mourners.

It was alleged that the deceased was a member of a cult group, so the attackers were probably members of a rival cult group who came on a revenge mission.

The public relations officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said in a press statement yesterday that “The Command was alerted following a distress call in the late hours of September 11, 2025, that armed men suspected to be cultists invaded a burial ceremony at Ezi Village, Ogidi, Idemili North LGA.

“They opened fire on the attendees, resulting in the death of four persons, while 15 others sustained serious injuries. Police Operatives from Ogidi Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, swiftly mobilised to the scene, restored normalcy and immediately evacuated the victims to hospitals for medical attention.

“During the operation, 16 expended cartridges were recovered as exhibits. The command has since launched a discreet investigation to identify, trace and arrest the perpetrators, as preliminary findings suggest that the incident is connected to a clash between rival cult groups.”

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has strongly condemned the incident and assures residents that the command remains resolute in its commitment to rid the state of cult-related violence and other criminal activities.”