A suspected killer of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Late Philip Tatari Shekwo, has been arrested by the police.

Governor Abdullahi Sule announced the arrest of the suspect at a job fair programme yesterday in Lafia.

Governor Sule had told the executives of the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) who paid him a courtesy call in Government House, in Lafia, that 9 persons were arrested in connection with the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new suspect, Mohammed Usman, according to the governor, is a notorious bandit and kidnapper.

Muhammed Usman was arrested in Assakio, headquarters of Lafia East development area, by police operatives and has confessed to killing the APC state chairman.

Advertisements

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa APC chairman was kidnapped, killed and dumped a few meters away from his residence in Lafia, a week ago.