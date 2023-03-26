A civil society group, Global Chairman Movement for Consolidation Democracy (MOCODE) has described the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha from the party at the ward level in Adamawa State as irresponsible and myopic.

The CSO noted that the SGF should rather be commended for his abiding faith in the people’s choice by not interfering in the political process which had the tendency to snowball into a political logjam that could engulf the state, thereby adversely affecting the overall performance of the party elections in Adamawa State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the Adamawa chapter of the APC has voided Wednesday’s suspension of the SGF) by his Godabawa Ward.

Reacting to a statement credited to the chairman of APC Gwadabawa ward in Adamawa State purportedly suspending Mustapha, the chairman of MOCODE, Dr. Charles Edet, while addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the CSO wondered how the loss of a polling unit in an election could amount to anti-party activity on the part of the SGF.

Edet said it was known that the loss of a polling unit to the opposition in any election is not a yardstick to lose an election.

He stated it has been seen in several elections where a politician loses his polling unit, and at the end of the collation of results, emerges the winner.

He said, “The point must also be made that the SGF in his position cannot be accused of not being supportive of the party in his ward nor is he disloyal to the party because of the loss by a numerative margin in his polling unit in the just concluded presidential and governorship elections did not deny the party its deserved victory.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that several political leaders, past and present, had at one point or the other lost in their polling units in very crucial elections but still went ahead to win the overall elections with their parties.

“We are not aware that such visible political personalities were accused by anyone at any point in time of party disloyalty.”

He added that Mustapha has tried in his capacity to keep APC intact, united, and progressive, either at the ward, state or national level.