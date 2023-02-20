Friends of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva, on behalf of the Minister, have purchased the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms for the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

A group of friends stormed the national secretariat of the ruling APC in Abuja on Monday to pick the nomination forms in honour of the Minister from the Directorate of Organization.

Sylva was Bayelsa State governor between 2008–2012. He was appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria in 2019.

Details later….