Many sympathisers were at the family home of a former chairman and secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, who died on Friday at the age of 73, to commiserate with his family.

Our correspondent who visited his Umutowo autonomous community in Umuahia South local government area of Abia State yesterday saw many people mourning him since the news of his death was made public.

At his country home in Umuonuzo, Itaja Obuoha Olokoro, sympathisers from across Abia State were seen entering in droves to commiserate with the family.

His son and former chairman of the area council, Prince Obioma Eze Ogbulafor, who was expected to speak for the family, was still being expected from outside the state.

However, an elderly member of the family who pleaded not to be named said the family was yet to make any announcement as Vincent was a crown prince.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, the news has been in the air, but the family and the community are yet to make a pronouncement on it because of his status as a crown prince. There is a procedure for it according to our tradition,” he said.

The traditional ruler of the community and third deputy chairman of the state’s Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, said they had got the information.

Chief Ogbulafor who was born on May 24, 1949 died in the early hours of last Friday in Canada.

In 1999 at the beginning of the current democratic era in the country, he contested for the governorship of the state as the defunct All Peoples Party flagbearer and lost to Orji Uzor Kalu of the PDP.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries in the country have sent condolences to the family.

The president in a statement by his media aide , Garba Shehu, commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro royal family in Umuahia, and government and people of Abia State over the loss.

President Buhari believed the former national chairman would be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth. He commended the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country and prayed that God accepts his soul and comforts his family.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, expressed shock and sadness over the death.

“Vincent Ogbulafor was my friend and colleague from the early days of our great party, the PDP; a platform with which we won the presidential election of 1999 and 2003 and formed the federal cabinet from 1999 to 2003; a government in which we worked together to reform Nigeria’s economy after many years of military plundering. As a minister of State of the Federal Republic, he contributed his quote with open mind in the economic reforms process that we embarked on”, Atiku said.

The Wazirin Adamawa remembers him as a cool and level-headed individual with a pan-Nigerian outlook to politics and life.

Former Governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone in the Senate, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, lamented the death of Ogbulafor.

He noted that the former PDP leader was a good administrator and consummate politician who contributed to the growth of the party.

Senator Nnamani said; “With Ogbulafor’s death, the PDP has lost a strong pillar and a committed party man. His exit has created a huge vacuum.”

He noted that Ogbulafor died at a time when his wealth of experience in party administration was needed to resolve the seemingly intractable crisis within the party .

Former national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the PDP would greatly miss the wise counsel of Ogbulafor, especially at this time of electioneering.

He described Ogbulafor as a great patriot who made significant contributions to the development of democracy in the country through his selfless service to the PDP and the nation.

Secondus added that his late predecessor was also outstanding as a public servant being member of the cabinet of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration where he also made enormous impact as a federal minister.

Former president of the senate, Senator David Mark, described the death as a huge loss to the party and the nation at large.

Mark noted that the deceased was a fine gentleman who was passionate and committed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country .

“As a minister of the federal republic, Ogbulafor demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood. As national secretary, national chairman and a prominent member of the PDP board of trustees (BOT), he demonstrated uncommon loyalty to the party and the Nigerian state,” he stated.