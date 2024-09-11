A disturbing trend is reoccurring of young women, aborting unwanted pregnancies and dumping them into gutters and dustbins at regular intervals in Calabar, Cross River State. In the past two years the numbers have become alarming, with next to non existent authentic official statistics as a result of clandestine abortions.

Findings from Guttmacher institute reveals that in Nigeria, between 2015 to 2019, about 10,500,000 pregnancies were unintended annually. Of these figures 1,430,000 ended in abortion despite the law which prohibits women carrying out abortion.

Early last year, an aborted baby was thrown in a gutter that runs from Ekpo Abasi roundabout to Utibe street, in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State. Two years ago, at same location another dead baby was seen floating in the gutter. Residents of Imoh Edem community were angry over the incident. Last year another dead baby was seen in a dustbin around Target by Goldie.

On Tuesday September 3, 2024, another dead baby was again found in a black cellophane bag dumbed in same gutter. One of the youth leaders in the area, Mr. Timothy Edem, expressed disappointment over the incident. “It’s really unfortunate that babies people are looking for are killed and dumped into a gutter.”

One of the community residents, Miss Akan Michael said, “This is unfortunate. I wish the baby were alive. I would have taken him to Social Welfare to plead with them to allow me adopt him.”

An elder of Umoh Edem community, Chief Silas Ekong, warned, ” This is becoming unbearable, I don’t know what is wrong with this young generation. I will prompt a meeting of community stakeholders to invoke wrath of the gods of the land against perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

Expressing displeasure over the incident state commissioner, Social Welfare, Bishop Margaret Ene-Ita, said the ministry would deal decisively with anyone found wanting, as far as baby abandonment in gutters is concerned.

“We urged those who are tired of their babies to bring them to the ministry as it is ready to take care of them, rather than killing the babies.” She maintained.

Traditional ruler and village head, Akai Efa community, Calabar Municipality local government area, Her Royal Highness (HRH), Henrietta Efa-Akpera, described the development as wickedness from the pit of hell that should not be tolerated at all.

Government is being called at all levels to intervene and ensure that girls who are caught in this act are apprehended and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.